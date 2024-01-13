Midway Panthers girls basketball enter final stretch of the season

WACO, Texas — Midway Panthers girls basketball is midway through the year and they are currently 5-1 in district play.

"We've been up and down, but we're trying to trend up right now. You want to make sure you pick at the right time. So I feel like we're doing just that," head coach Selena Winbush said.

The Panthers are led by coach Winbush who is in her third season. And in the past two seasons, the Panthers have had a big turnaround.

"She came in and put us to work right away. She started here when I was a sophomore, so I started my sophomore year with her. First year was pretty rocky, but these past two years, we've got some great kids come up from middle school," senior Elaina Burns said.

"I think we all have a passion of wanting to take it further and actually do something with the time that we're putting in the gym and stuff like that," sophomore Rihyana Kinsey said.

"You can't do it if they don't want to do it," Winbush said. "I can't get out there and play for them. So that's the biggest thing. The kids want to do it. So it makes it that much easier," she said.

With the final stretch of the regular season here, the Panthers have their goals set.

"District champs. Playoffs," Burns said. "Last year, we lost second round and our goal last year was to get to the third round. I definitely want to get there and go farther," she said.

"It was hard because we had a great group of girls last year and we just couldn't execute and finish the job," Kinsey said.

