Midway girls basketball preps for playoffs

WACO, Texas — The Midway Panthers girls basketball team is on a roll as they're coming off winning the district title.

"We thought we were going to be co-district champs depending on how Bryan finished with Harker Heights and Harker Heights is a really good team. They went and got beaten and made us outright district champs. So the girls were really excited about it," said Midway girls basketball head coach, Selena Winbush.

In her third season with the Panthers, coach Winbush has seen how much the team has grown.

"Exponentially. Mentalities have completely changed, they're working hard, they're growing up and being more mature, more accountable, sacrificing things for the better of the team. What more can you ask for as a coach right?" Winbush said.

Now going into the playoffs, Midway is not planning to slow down.

"It's definitely a mentality change. You're in your third season and then in your third season, you don't get an extra chance if you lose. So, it's a little bit more intense. I'm a little bit tougher on them. There's a little bit of pressure there, but pressure is what you make it right, but it makes diamonds, in my opinion," she said.

The Panthers will take on Lake Ridge in a Bi-District playoff matchup on February 12th at Hillsboro high school. Tip-off is at 6:30 pm.