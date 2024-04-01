Midway Boys and Girls Golf wins district title

WACO, Texas — At Cottonwood Creek course, the Midway Panthers boys and girls golf team celebrated as they both were crowned district champions.

"It's just really good to see that the kids get rewarded for a lot of hard work and dedication," Midway Panthers boys golf head coach Keith Mikeska said.

"This game is a crazy game and it takes just a lot of work and practice to hone your skills in this game."

"We never won district before last year," senior and Baylor commit Corbin Null said.

"We switched district two years ago to more district here at home we had a lot of Dallas schools in our last district, so it was finally nice to win a couple."

The Panthers have been district winners multiple times and the team continues to grow.

"It's amazing just to see everybody come together and just play together and have fun. Hopefully we can do it again — it's just fun to see," sophomore Paityn Carter said.

"My freshman and sophomore year, we didn't have the people we have on the team now. But, two of my best friends are on the team and a couple of new guys have really grown and really put a lot of time and effort," Null said.

"It's always good and it'll be even better if we can get first, second, or third place of the regional tournament, which would give us a chance to move on to the state tournament," Mikeska said.

The Panthers celebrate as they hope to get back to state.