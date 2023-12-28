Mexia preps for 66th championship basketball tournament

The 66th championship basketball tournament is around the corner from Mexia high school and the Black Cats are excited to take part.

"It's a big tournament for a lot of as our seniors too. Just to get more looks at for colleges and things like that. It's a really big trying to put our city on the map," senior Hunter Fitch said.

"Honestly, I feel like we're the best team in the state. So this is where some of the best teams in the state go. I feel like we're capable of going there and winning it all," sophomore Kelan Collins said.

The Black Cats are currently 10-8 for the season and look to find momentum in this tournament.

"It's not going to be no easy game at this tournament so it can give us a lot of momentum to go into district play," Fitch said.

"Shallowater is number six or five in the rankings. We're 19th...so we just wanna go out and win," Collins said.

This is head coach Travis Marmon's first year back with Mexia and he looks to keep the Black Cats in the win column.

"He's been great a great coach, always lets us in the gym to get extra work in. Just a great guy in general, in my opinion," Fitch added.

"He's fun. He makes you laugh. I mean, he gets on our butt a lot, but at the end of the day it's for all of us to get better," Collins said.

With the tournament finally here, the Black Cats will look to pounce on the competition as they wrap up 2023.

