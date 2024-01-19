Meet Xavier West: Mexia's powerhouse lifter

MEXIA, Texas — Xavier West brought the house down when he made a new personal record and put himself in the school records, by squatting 700 pounds.

"I just knew I could do it. Every time I get up on the bar, I just feel like I could just do it, lift it up," West said.

"You know what I'm saying? Just bring the anger out of you."

With taking such strides every day, Xavier puts in the work in his and his teammates.

"I love all my coaches — love all the people around me, who's in power lifting and football and everything — I just love it," West said.

"That's the meaning of it to me. I just love family, that's what I love."

"Kids these days, you know, they make every excuse not to be in the weight room," said head power lifting coach, Landry Harrison.

"If they can just take away his work ethic in here, then they can apply it to other sports that they play."

It can be a lot of pressure to do something like this. But for Xavier, he not only embraces the pressure, but he thrives in it.

"I love it when people watch me and you get this heavy weight up — I love it," West said.

"Brings me excitement."

With only being a junior at Mexia High School, Xavier has his next goal set.

"Probably like, 830 pounds if possible, probably 900," West said.

"I'm trying to reach the goal."

"Once he sets his mind to it there's no holding him back," Harrison said.