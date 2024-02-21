Marlin head football coach Ruben Torres resigns from position

MARLIN, Texas — Sources confirm that Ruben Torres has resigned from being the head football coach of the Marlin Bulldogs.

Torres took over the position back in 2021 and in his first season they finished 11-4.

This past season in 2023, the Bulldogs had an 11-3 record, after an 0-2 start, finished 7-0 in district play, and made it to the regional finals.

They also won the 2A Division 1 District Championship this past season, which was the first time the Bulldogs earned the district title in 19 years.

"I felt like I had a new opportunity to move up to 6A. I really enjoyed my time here in Marlin. It's in a good place and, you know, I just felt like now is a good time to see if somebody could take it a step further than what I've been able to do," Torres said.

"I think the kids deserve that and the city and the community deserve that. And, you know, I just felt like this was the right time," he said.

"Coach Torres’s passion, dedication, and the legacy of success he leaves behind have not only elevated Marlin ISD's athletics but have also inspired our students and community,” Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson said. “While it's difficult to see him go, we are immensely proud of what he has achieved and wish him the very best in his new role. His impact here will be felt for many years to come."

Torres will be making the move up to 6A, where now Marlin seeks a new head coach for a rising football program.