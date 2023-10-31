Lorena Leopards crowned District Champions

LORENA, Texas — The final stretch of the regular season is almost here for high school football as some teams are looking for a chance to make the playoffs, but for others, they are leading the way into the postseason.

The Lorena Leopards were crowned district champions after they beat Troy 49-29.

It's been quite a few years for the Leopards as they won the state championship two seasons ago, then they lost in the first round last season. Now, they have returned to the top of the district.

"Oh, it's always big. Every time you can add a gold ball to your collection, it's always a big deal," said senior student, Wyatt Jones.

"I mean, you should, we worked hard for something like this and we're just gonna hope we can keep adding them to our collection."

This is a veteran team with a lot of seniors as the squad has adjusted to having a new head coach with Kevin Johnson.

"I throw the credit to the kids. I throw the credit to my assistant coaches to do a good job," Johnson said.

"hey bought in, they believe, they hold each other accountable," Johnson said.

"A lot of things have changed, but I think it's been for the better. We've kept the tradition the same," said senior student, Kaden Roberts.

"I mean, we've had a lot of new coaches come in, a lot of good coaches and they've kept everything rolling, kept everybody energized and focused. That's what we needed."