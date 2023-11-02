Lorena Girls Cross Country travels to State

LORENA, Texas — The Lorena Cross Country girls team are on the road heading to state.

The Leopards got on the bus on Thursday morning, but before they left, Lorena ISD gave them a huge sendoff. Students made signs to wish them luck, the drumline made an appearance and the cheerleaders were there as well.

What a great send-off for the LHS Girls Cross Country team as they head to Round Rock for the State Meet.



We are proud of you Lady Leopards! 🥳



The Girls 3A meet starts at 11:40 a.m. on Friday, November 3.#TheLeopardWay pic.twitter.com/aF1BPXyIxo — Lorena ISD (@LorenaISD) November 2, 2023

This is the fifth straight time Lorena is going to state and for this team, they know how big the accomplishment is and have set expectations for themselves.

"This is actually my first year, but it's pretty amazing to be a part of such a great team and a good environment," senior Landry Wagoner said.

"No excuses. Just trust our training and just do our best," junior Avery Heard said.

"It means something to these kids and not only do they run for each other every year, but they also run for the people beforehand that have come through... They want to continue the tradition and they don't want to let each other down, but they also don't want to let those previous girls down as well," head coach Matt Jackson said.

The team will compete for state early on Friday.