Lake Belton softball wins district title

BELTON, Texas — Lake Belton Broncos softball took care of business in their final district game against University in a 20-0 win, but they already took the district title long before.

"I think we've played well the entire year, we faced some competition early in the year and then I think that led us in the district and we're playing well right now, so I'm excited for playoffs," head coach Broncos head softball coach Kelsie McEachern said.

UNDEFEATED DISTRICT CHAMPIONS‼️ Great way to finish District. The bats were hot tonight with @A_DeLeon_45 hitting TWO 💣💣 tonight & @ruiz_maddison with a 💣 to help herself on the mound! Great night to be a BRONCO👏🏼 #G3 pic.twitter.com/MBHFTPfMqh — Lake Belton Bronco Softball (@LBBroncoSB) April 17, 2024

"That's the fourth time in a row that the seniors have done that. The championship title for our district that's undefeated for four years. 42 wins that we found in district. That's something pretty insane actually," senior catcher Vic Shimabukuro said.

Under head coach Mac's first season, the Broncos finish undefeated in district and are currently on a 25 game win streak and it's an intensity change that has brought them to the front of the standings.

"She is a lot more disciplined and holds us to a higher expectation. She knows what we can do, she expects the best," senior Casey Schultz said.

"She has brought so much to this team. The energy she brings and all of her skills and she's just a great coach and I just love her," senior Angie DeLeon said.

With the regular season ending, the Broncos have a lot of momentum and want to use that for the postseason.

"I think it's up to them. I think we have the ability to go pretty far, but ultimately, it is up to them," McEachern said.

"Can they execute when we need to and can they continue to compete when things do get tough because they're going to," McEachern said.

"We wanna go out with an absolute bang," Schulz said. "It's honestly state or bust at this point. That's honestly what we've been working for the past four years and bringing it. I think everybody's locked in like we're just gonna play like it's our last game every time we step on the field," Schultz said.

Lake Belton wraps up their regular season on the road against Cedar Ridge on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In the Bi-District round, Lake Belton will take on Magnolia West on Thursday, April 25th at Mumford high school.