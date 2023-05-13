Lake Belton beats Elgin 5-1 in Game 3 to win series

The Lake Belton Broncos defeated the Elgin Wildcats at home to advance in the postseason.

Game three was originally scheduled to be at Elgin, but due to the weather the location was changed to be at Lake Belmont High School.

Both teams went back and forth as neither could get on the scoreboard. In the fifth inning, Elgin would make a pitching change from Nathan Lewis to Jack Grames.

The fifth inning is where the Broncos were able to find their groove and it all started with with Connor Bartz got a great bounce off of a hit and Bryce Davis was able to get the first score of the game.

Lake Belton would take the lead and keep it as they won Game three 5-1 and take the series.

The Broncos will now be in the third round of the playoffs.