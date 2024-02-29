La Vega Pirates prep for semi-final round in state playoffs

WACO, Texas — The semifinal round is here for the Lady Pirates as they get ready to head to San Antonio and their mentality is still the same.

"Being able to stay focused, you know, stay humble, hungry and healthy," head coach Marcus Willis Sr. said.

"That's the biggest thing and just make sure we continue to bring the energy effort, heart and hustle," he said.

"We're just at like knowing that we are going there but not to play down to the level of competition or go in thinking that it's going to be easy going back to that," KP Parr said.

La Vega faces a team in Lincoln that has won 25 game straight. Both teams have momentum but the Pirates know the obstacle ahead.

"I love it, you know, hats off to Dallas Lincoln, but here in San Antonio, the rankings, the records, they go all out the window," Willis said.

Honestly, it doesn't really matter to us. You know, we're going to play our competition well and we're going to try to run through wherever it is," Parr said.

Two games away is all that's keeping La Vega from winning it all. The motto back to back is one that they've had since the beginning of this season and they want to follow through,

"We knew that we were going to have a bigger target on our back, you know, trying to attempt to go back to back. I think what we did as far as our preparation definitely set us up for success in San Antonio," Willis said.

"We've been at this big stage before and I know last year we were kind of stooped at first coming into the big stage of playing in Alamo dome with thousands of fans there. We've already been here before we could go back and do it again," Parr added.

A tough final stretch ahead for La Vega as they look to make history.