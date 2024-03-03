La Vega Lady Pirates win back-to-back state championships

WACO, Texas — The La Vega Lady Pirates have won the 2024 UIL 4A state championship after defeating Canyon 45-36.

La Vega went into San Antonio on an eight game win streak and found their stride heading into the semifinals.

In the semifinal round, the Pirates beat Dallas Lincoln 65-60 in double overtime to advance to the state championship round.

The final game of the season was against Canyon and the Lady Pirates at one point led by as much as 13 and took the lead at the half. Canyon would battle back, but La Vega would close the door and take the win.

KP Parr led the way for the Pirates by scoring 21 points, four rebounds, four assists, and eight steals. She was crowned state tournament MVP.

Earlier this season, she crossed the 1,500 career point mark.

The Pirates have won the state championship for the second straight time, accomplishing the message of "back2back" which they set at the beginning of the season.