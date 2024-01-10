KP Parr and MiMi Willis make history for La Vega girls basketball

WACO, Texas — History has been made for La Vega girls basketball, as Mimi Willis crossed 1000 points, while KP Parr broke through 1500 points in the Lady Pirates game against Robinson.

"Of course, I was excited," Willis said.

"I worked my butt off to get here, so it was very exciting."

"It's hard being a smaller guard like myself being able to score against bigger defenders, especially with the amount of competition we play," Parr said.

This was a moment that the players have worked so hard for during their athletic careers.

"I've been in the gym consistently since I was little," Willis said.

"Just continue to put in the work and get better each year."

Not only is it big for the players, but for the program, it's a standout chapter.

"It's big — not a lot of people have accomplished 1000 points, 1500 points," Parr said.

"To know that we've done that is great."

We looked at their totals, and KP had 1493 and MiMi had 993 — it was like the irony of, you know, two kids have been playing basketball since they were little," said La Vega girls basketball head coach Marcus Willis Sr.

"They're besties, they're best friends, they love each other — so, for them to accomplish this goal on the same night and need the same exact points, it's a blessing and thank God for it."

This was a big win for La Vega basketball against Robinson, and an even bigger win in the history books for the Pirates.