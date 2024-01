HOLLAND, Texas — More announcements regarding coaching changes as Holland Hornets head football coach Brad Talbert is retiring, as confirmed by 25 Sports.

The Hornets came off a 12-1 season and winning the district title, which was their sixth in the last nine seasons.

In the fifty plus years before that, the Hornets had only won one title.

Talbert is the winningest coach in Holland history.

