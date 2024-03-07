CRAWFORD, Texas — The Crawford Lady Pirates are already having quite the season as they currently have a 10-1 record this season.

"I think our team is very solid," senior London Minnix said about the team's hot streak. "It's definitely different from last year, but we've improved a lot over the past couple of weeks just starting out."

Crawford finished 34-3 last season and made it to the state semifinals.

"We have great leadership," head coach Kirk Allen said. "Seniors are fully stepped up and then I got a couple of other upper class when they are juniors that have really stepped up too. I feel good about where we're going. Obviously, you don't want to be your best yet. You want to be your best later on," Allen said.

The Lady Pirates say the goal this season is to finish what they started last year.

"Go to state. Win state. It's always the goal, you know, falling short last year makes you wanna makes you want it more this year. So that's the goal," senior Madi Green said.

"You know, we may not quite be as talented as we were last year, but I think with the chemistry that we have and the kids work ethic, these kids working really hard. You got some kids that are hungry that they wanna show something," Allen said.

The Lady Pirates lost a lot of seniors from last season but it hasn't changed how close this group is and that makes them stand out.

"We like to have fun," Green said. "It's never stressful. Like we stress ourselves out sometimes, but at the end of the day we know that it's fun and that it's a game and we just need to go out there and enjoy ourselves and play for each other," she said.

"That gets me a little emotional. Senior year, I've been here since seventh grade and the minute I stepped foot in Crawford it felt like a family," Minnix said. "We've just all kind of grown up playing softball together and it's bittersweet moment being that it's our last season. But this team means a lot and I think everyone could agree on that," she said.

It is still early in the season and a lot of tough matchups ahead, but the Lady Pirates are currently on track to get back to Austin.