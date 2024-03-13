China Spring's relay team breaks school record

WACO, Texas — Four members of China Spring's track team made history by breaking the 4 x 200 relay record. They officially ran a 1:47.07, beating the previous school record of 1:49.75.

The team beat the record by a whopping 1.68 seconds.

"I was like, holy cow because I was already in a different situation. Normally, I'm the anchor and I was second leg and I haven't been second leg since eighth grade. It was a pretty cool experience. I was just shocked," junior Shataviah Lowe said.

"At first, I didn't even know it was like, I was ready to go to sleep and wait until my next event. And like they came up to me, like we broke the school record. I was like really?" sophomore Kennedy Allen said.

There were a lot of surrounding factors before the meet and it seems that it was meant to be.

"My family, we had planned a vacation and originally this meet was supposed to happen on Thursday and it ended up getting moved to Wednesday because of weather. Miraculously, we landed about 30 minutes early. Our baggage was the first to come out of the baggage claim and all together too, which when does that ever happen? And by the time I made it, the meet was actually running late so it was perfect," sophomore Callie Clark said.

This is a young relay team as they all will return next season and they are a group that are close on and off the track.

"I love all of them and I feel like we're super close, we're really close and we're a good group," sophomore Taryn Crouch said.

"I love them very much. I can't ask for any other track group, track teammates. I just love them and they're special to me," Allen said.

An incredible achievement as this team have carved their legacy at China Spring.