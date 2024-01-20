China Spring baseball is back

CHINA SPRING, Texas — High School baseball returns and the China Spring Cougars are excited to be back.

"We got a brand new set of players. We lost a bunch of great players, but it's exciting," head coach Cory Beckham said.

"We know that there's some talent here and we can't wait to get to work. We've been working for a while. Don't get me wrong. Today is the first official day, but we've been working hard in the athletic period and getting after it, building some strength and speed and man, we're super excited," Beckham said.

"I'm just trying to do honestly, the same thing we did last year. Just come out here, get better every day and just keep working," senior Cage McCloud said.

With tryouts happening, the veteran players get to see who is the future of Cougar baseball.

"Don't take anything for granted, have fun while you're playing. Don't finish until the last out of the game until it's called," senior JC Hughes said.

"Just play for one another. Don't play for yourself. Don't be a selfish teammate, just try to have everybody's best interest," McCloud said.

The Cougars are coming off winning the state championship and know how difficult it will be to go back to back.

"Even though we're still basking in the glory of last year's team, It's a new team and everybody's gunning for us this year," Beckham said. "Being at the top, it's gonna be difficult. It's a lot harder to repeat than it is the first time and it was kind of hard the first time last year. It wasn't easy, but I've got a lot of confidence in these guys," he said.