Chaparral's Alan Haire named Jarrell head coach

KXXV
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jun 10, 2024

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Jarrell ISD has announced Chaparral's Alan Haire as the new athletic director and head football coach.

Haire was named Chaparral's first ever AD and head football coach in February 2022 when the Bobcats athletic program was created.

The Bobcats finished this past season 3-7 and 2-4 in district play.

Haire takes over a Jarrell football team that was 3-8 and finished 4th in their district.

