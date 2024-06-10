Chaparral's Alan Haire named Jarrell head coach

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Jarrell ISD has announced Chaparral's Alan Haire as the new athletic director and head football coach.

Join us in welcoming Alan Haire as the district's new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. Click on the link for more information about this exciting news.https://t.co/ONlXjmZUEI pic.twitter.com/cxr1fR2EXz — Jarrell ISD (@Jarrell_ISD) June 10, 2024

Haire was named Chaparral's first ever AD and head football coach in February 2022 when the Bobcats athletic program was created.

The Bobcats finished this past season 3-7 and 2-4 in district play.

Haire takes over a Jarrell football team that was 3-8 and finished 4th in their district.