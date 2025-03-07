Central Texas showdown: Neighbors pack Alamodome for boys basketball state final

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KRHD) — The Hearne Eagles and Rapoport Ravens battled for their first boys basketball state championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Thursday.



This marks the very first state final for both basketball programs

The Hearne Eagles came into this final with a 29-5 record

The Rapoport Ravens came into this final with a 36-3 record

The Rapoport Ravens won a thriller, ending the season on an 18-game winning streak — seizing victory and igniting cheers, but also breaking hearts

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two Central Texas teams.

"Man, every city, every town around us is behind them," said Hearne supporter, Clifton Lewis.

The Hearne Eagles...

Ezekiel Ramirez Hearne Eagles preparing for tip-off.

"Go eagles! Go eagles," said Hearne supporter, Derron Robinson.

Versus the Rapoport Ravens.

Ezekiel Ramirez Rapoport Ravens preparing for tip-off.

"Go ravens!" said Rapoport supporter, Isabelle Luna.

With history and a boys state basketball title on the line.

Ezekiel Ramirez This is the first time the Rapoport Ravens have won a boys basketball state championship.

"It's just so much to take in — it's just a great experience. So glad to be here," said Hearne supporter, Jayda Robinson.

Neighbors from Hearne and Waco travelled to the Alamodome in San Antonio to see this historic moment unfold.

Ezekiel Ramirez Hearne Eagle fans traveled from Central Texas to support their team.

"Adrenaline, excitement, — we're really excited about today's game," said Rapoport supporter, Jessica Mata.

Ezekiel Ramirez Rapoport Ravens fans traveled from Central Texas to support their team.

15ABC's Ezekiel Ramirez could feel the pressure in the air, but the fans? They made it clear what was truly important.

"I hope that both can understand that, no matter how far they've come, just be proud that you guys got to this level," Luna said.

"I think it's going to be an awesome game just to see great sportsmanship and you have, like you said, two Central Texas teams battling it out," Robinson said.

The teams went back and forth, but in the end, the Rapoport Ravens won a thriller, ending the season on an 18-game winning streak — seizing victory and igniting cheers, but also breaking hearts.

Ezekiel Ramirez The Rapoport Ravens taking a group photo after winning the state championship.

"I'm pretty sure Hearne's do too, but I know for our boys, they put in so much work over the years, they've thought about state for so long, and now that they're here it's, so unbelievable and, so fulfilling," Luna said.

"Win or lose, we're still going to be proud of them no matter what," Robinson said.