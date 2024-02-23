Bruceville-Eddy names Marcial Chapa III as head football coach/AD

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — The Bruceville-Eddy eagles hired Marcial Chapa III as their new head football coach and athletic director.

"Two things I wanted to be in life was a football coach or guitar player. It turns out I'm not very good at playing the guitar. But, you know, it means everything to me. It means a lot to my family. It means the world to me. I'm not gonna take it lightly," Chapa said.

He takes over from Brian Ramsey who resigned back in January and Chapa is now the fifth coach for the Eagles in seven years.

"It's kind of been a revolving door. I mean, challenge is a challenge. That's what makes life, you know, worthwhile. I felt like it'd be a good challenge for me. A guy like me looking for a job and first year job is a perfect challenge for me," he said.

Coming in to take over the program will take time to bond with the players, but Chapa has set his expectations.

"My expectation for the season is the same one I had in Comanche. I wanna win. I wanna build relationships...I hope they're ready and I hope they're ready for a real program," he said. "Like I said, you know, me and my staff, we're gonna put everything we have into this job and the message we're gonna send to those kids is get ready."

The Eagles finished this past season 2-8 and 1-6 in district play.