BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — Coaching changes in Central Texas continue as according to reports, Bruceville-Eddy head coach Brian Ramsey has resigned from the position after one year.

The Eagles went 0-10 in the 2022 season and Ramsey was brought in the following year.

Bruceville-Eddy finished 2-8 this past year and will now be looking for their fifth head coach in seven years for the 2024 season.