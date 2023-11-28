Bosqueville's Clinton Zander resigns as head coach, athletic director

Bosqueville head coach and athletic director Clinton Zander, has resigned, as confirmed by Zander to 25 Sports.

"Obviously, people want to win, and it wasn't going our way," Zander said.

"I felt it was in my best interest to step away and try to find something else."

This comes off of the Bulldogs finishing the 2023 season with a 1-9 record, but this decision by Zander was something that was building before that.

"It's just one of those things, that especially the small schools, you get waves of up and down, and we're in a down wave right now, and maybe it's time for me to look for something else and go a different route," Zander said.

Zander also added that he will not be stepping away from coaching as he is not ready to do that and he thought about all the kids he coached at Bosqueville.

"It's a lot of good kids I've coached over the years," Zander said.

"They're now adults, and married, and have kids — heck, I even coached some of their kids and nephews. It's been a good ride and I definitely left the program better than when I took it."

Zander started teaching at Bosqueville in 2004 and was the defensive coordinator. He took over the head coaching and athletic director duties in 2008.