Bosqueville ISD hires Reggie Patrick as the new head football coach and AD

WACO, Texas — We are starting to see more coaching and athletic director positions fill for high school football as Bosqueville has announced who will be leading the way for the program.

The Patrick’s are officially Bosqueville Bulldogs. So blessed and excited to be named the Athletic Director and Head Football coach at Bosqueville ISD. Fired up to get started! pic.twitter.com/SUGn3dsDXA — Reggie Patrick (@ReggiePatrick21) February 20, 2024

Bosqueville ISD has hired Reggie Patrick as their new head football coach and athletic director, as confirmed on Monday.

Patrick arrives from China Spring, where he was the offensive coordinator and helped the Cougars win multiple state championships and average nearly 40 points a game during his tenure.

Patrick replaces Clint Zander, who stepped down after 16 seasons with the program.