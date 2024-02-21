Watch Now
Bosqueville ISD hires Reggie Patrick as the new head football coach and AD

Reggie Patrick has been named the new head football coach and athletic director for Bosqueville.
Posted at 2:08 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 15:08:40-05

WACO, Texas — We are starting to see more coaching and athletic director positions fill for high school football as Bosqueville has announced who will be leading the way for the program.

Bosqueville ISD has hired Reggie Patrick as their new head football coach and athletic director, as confirmed on Monday.

Patrick arrives from China Spring, where he was the offensive coordinator and helped the Cougars win multiple state championships and average nearly 40 points a game during his tenure.

Patrick replaces Clint Zander, who stepped down after 16 seasons with the program.

