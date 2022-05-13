Bosqueville blanks Italy, books trip to Regional Quarterfinals

WACO, Texas — When you looked in the Bosqueville baseball dugout last season, you probably saw an owl statue the team affectionately named Tyrone.

This year, Tyrone is gone, replaced by two new statues, but the good luck he carried remains on the Bulldog sidelines as Bosqueville secured its place in the Regional Quarterfinals with a 10-0 win over Italy.

The Bulldogs did not need much luck to take down the Gladiators.

Pitcher John Youens continued his run of dominance, throwing five scoreless innings and striking out 12 batters to lead the way.

He got plenty of run support from the start. In the first inning, Noah Pena drove in Youens and Easton Hill with an RBI double to make the score 2-0. After a wild pitch scored Camden Hill, the Bulldogs would score again on a Stephen Devorsky bunt base hit.

In total, Bosqueville scored five runs in the first inning, opening up an insurmountable lead.

They would win the game on a walk-off wild pitch, run-ruling the Gladiators 10-0.