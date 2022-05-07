Youens strikes out 10, Bosqueville trounces Ranger 11-0

BOSQUEVILLE, Texas — After falling two wins shy of a state title in 2021, the Bosqueville Bulldogs quest for redemption kicked off with a routine 11-0 drumming of Ranger in a one game Bi-District playoff matchup.

The Bulldogs were led by pitcher John Youens, who struck out 10 Ranger batters. In the first inning, Youens struck out all three batters he faced, using only 10 pitches.

Bosqueville was held scoreless in the first inning. In the second, Camden Hill and Noah Pena led off the inning with a pair of base hits. Hill would later score on a balk, while Pena and Stephen Devorsky scored on a sacrifice bunt.

Youens then extended the lead to 4-0 on a solo home run in the third inning. Bosqueville cruised from there to an 11-0 win.

With the win, the Bulldogs advance to the Area Round.