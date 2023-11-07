'Better than Yesterday': Bosqueville Volleyball staying connected on and off the court

WACO, Texas — Better than yesterday — that has been the slogan for the Bosqueville Bulldogs this season and it's something they strive for every day.

"I went to coaching school this past summer, and that was something that a university coach had talked about," said Head Coach, Kearstyn Woodard said.

"I loved it and just wanted to instill it in this program."

Woodard is in her second season with the team.

"It gives you a lot of motivation just to be better each day and to do each thing that we do for a purpose and it's really special to us," said senior player, Tallen Stanford.

The Lady Bulldogs have dominated the postseason by winning both playoff games against Riesel and Wortham in shutouts.

"I've learned that these girls work well under pressure," Woodard said.

"We've been talking about making sure we keep our head on straight and doing the little things right. They've just taken that and really run with it and made sure that they've got business done."

The players share a special bond with their coach.

"I think we're more of a team with her, and if we didn't have her, I don't think we would be this far today," said junior player, Jayla Lee.

A team naturally needs chemistry to be successful, and inside the walls of Bosqueville's gym — there's more than a team. It's a sisterhood.

"We hang out a lot off and on the court, and it's really special to have a team, especially in my senior year," Stanford said.

"There's a lot of good people in the school but I think these girls are the most important part," Lee said.

"They're very good and I love them so much."

"We're at a small school, so they see each other in every class and outside of school and everything like that," Woodard said.

"They are a family and they're gonna do anything to have each others' back."

The team finishes up practices as they have their sights set on Rosebud-Lott — first serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday.