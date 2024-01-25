Belton ISD adds wrestling to athletic program

BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD is adding wrestling to their athletic programs.

In a press release sent, it stated that wrestling will be available to male and female student athletes who attend Belton and Lake Belton high school.

Belton ISD will be put in wrestling districts starting with the 2024-2025 school year.

Head coach for Lake Belton football Brian Cope gave his thoughts.

"I think we felt like there was a need. We did some surveys of how many kids would be interested, would the community be interested. There was a need for it. We got a lot of kids interested," Cope said.

"I've already received probably four or five parent or kid emails about their interest. We're really excited to see this program from the ground up," he said.

In the press release, if a student from Belton or Lake Belton high school wants to sign up, they just have to contact their respective athletic departments.