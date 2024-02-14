Academy Lady Bumblebees prep for playoff rematch with Malakoff

LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY, Texas — The Academy Lady Bumblebees continue on their great season as they were crowned bi-district champs.

"It was amazing. It was really fun when we play as a team. We have so much fun. We've grown so much. We looked rough at the beginning, but now we're really good," junior Briann Warehime said.

"We were excited but we were just more focused on the next round. We know we have a job not finished and we wanna beat our goal from last year," junior Journee White said.

Winning the bi-district title at Academy is basically a tradition as they have won it 12 straight times.

"I've been blessed to be put in a good situation here at Academy high school. Truly, the parents and the community they get behind us. They support us," head coach Brian Purshe said.

"We've always been like this. We've grown up together playing and watching older people play and then us being able to do the same thing they did. It was just really, really cool," White said.

Now the Lady Bees shift their focus to the area round in which they will face the team that knocked them off last year in the same round.

"Malakoff is good. They're a great program. This is the fifth time we've matched up in the playoffs over the last 12 years. But I think our girls are ready. I think they got a little bit of determination behind them because of what happened to us last year with them. I know it's going to be a battle, but I think our girls are going to be up to it," Purshe said.

"It's a rematch. We're ready to win now because we know what to do to prepare since we lost last year," Warehime said.

Academy faces off against Malakoff on Friday.