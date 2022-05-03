Academy gets out to hot start, takes down Teague in Game Three

WACO, Texas — In a pivotal, winner-takes-all bi-district playoff game, the Academy Lady Bees continued their offensive resurgence, beating Teague 18-5 to advance to the area round.

Academy opened the game with a six-run first inning which included an inside-the-park home run from freshman Jerica Henry and a three-run home run (which went over the fence) from freshman Yasmine Traore.

Teague would slowly chip away at the Academy lead over the next few innings, cutting the lead to just two runs on passed ball in the third inning.

However, the Lady Bees would once again find their offensive rhythm in the fourth inning. Henry laced a two-RBI single into center field to catapult Academy to a 12-5 lead. They would score one more in the fourth and five in the fifth to win 18-5.

With the win, Lorena advances to the area round, where they will play Lorena.

For more playoff matchups and results, click here.