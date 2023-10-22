Watch Now
Harker Heights' David Punch commits to TCU basketball

David Punch chose TCU as his destination to continue playing basketball.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 13:32:35-04

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights' standout player David Punch announced on Saturday that he will be taking his talents to TCU basketball.

Punch had his choice of three schools: NC State, Penn State, and TCU with the senior picking the latter. Punch is a four-star rated athlete and is ranked in the top 100 in some rankings. With his family by his side, David is excited for the future.

"It's crazy. I never thought I'd be able to do all this stuff, so it's honestly a blessing," Punch said. "I'm coming to put on a show. I'm gonna step on the court every night. I'm gonna give 100% so be ready for it."

TCU finished 22-13 last season and were 9-9 in conference play.

Harker Heights gets ready for their upcoming season and they will play Brewer on November 11.

