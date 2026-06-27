WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Waco native Kyle Youmans as the new voice of their franchise.

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From Midway to Maryland: Kyle Youmans named new voice of Baltimore Ravens

"It's incredible. The goal since I set out in broadcasting was always play-by-play. I wanted to be a voice of a program, voice of an organization, and to do that in Baltimore is just that much more special," Youmans said.

He becomes only the third announcer in the 31 years of the Ravens franchise.

I showed him a picture he took with a billboard they made welcoming him to the city.

You better believe we stopped 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MVzOWJILLf — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) June 24, 2026

"That was a nice surprise...I got a little emotional looking at it. My wife was smiling ear to ear. Everybody was super happy about it," he said.

"To go and snap a quick shot was necessary, but it was a really cool welcome from Baltimore and everybody there. I can't thank them enough for the open arms going into Charm City and now being the voice of the Ravens," he said.

Kyle and his family have a deep connection to Central Texas. For him, whether it's Midway, North Texas, Baylor, Dallas, or Baltimore — he always keeps his home near his heart.

Day 1 is in the books!



Extremely grateful for the huge Baltimore and #Ravensflock welcome! @LCatherine12 and I are overwhelmed with the love and I can not WAIT to get to work! pic.twitter.com/mrs4CWvV4W — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) June 24, 2026

"My grandparents are from the Killeen and Temple area and my dad went to Belton High School. My mom went to China Spring. Our roots are in Central Texas and they will always be there," Youmans said.

"Anywhere I go, I feel like I'm representing the 254 — anywhere I go, I'm representing the greater Waco area and I'm always going to take pride in that," he said.

Youmans will take a leading role in all Ravens-owned and operated programming, including video, radio, and podcast content.

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