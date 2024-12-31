Cowboys waive Ezekiel Elliott

DALLAS, Texas (KXXV) — The Cowboys released running back Ezekiel Elliott on Tuesday, concluding his second stint in Dallas, which spanned 15 games.

According to the Cowboys, Elliott had requested his release, and the team honored his request. He is now subject to waivers, aiming to join a playoff contender for the remainder of the season.

Elliott played his first seven NFL seasons with the Cowboys and returned this off-season after spending 2023 with the Patriots.

