Cowboys to open 2025 NFL season against Super Bowl champion Eagles

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The NFL has revealed the Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 matchup ahead of the full 2025 schedule release: a high-stakes opener against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The game will kick off the NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 7:20 p.m. CT, in Philadelphia.

After losing both matchups to the Eagles last season by a combined score of 75-13, the Cowboys will look to flip the script in what will mark the debut of new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed both Eagles games last year due to a hamstring injury, is expected to return. Prescott holds a 9-4 career record against Philadelphia, including a 3-3 mark at Lincoln Financial Field.

This isn't the Cowboys’ first time opening a season against the defending Super Bowl champions. In 2021, they fell to Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in a 41-39 thriller. In 2012, they opened against the defending champion New York Giants and pulled off a 24-17 upset on a rare Wednesday night game.

Dallas enters the 2025 season with a 41-23-1 all-time record in season openers, including last year’s 33-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.