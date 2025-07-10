Cowboys’ KaVontae Turpin arrested on misdemeanor drug, weapon charges

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Dallas Cowboys All-Pro returner KaVontae Turpin was arrested July 6 in the Dallas suburb of Allen on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon, authorities confirmed.

The Associated Press reported that, according to an incident report from the Allen Police Department, Turpin was pulled over at approximately 11:49 p.m. on July 6 after officers clocked him driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone in a 2022 Dodge. During the stop, officers discovered marijuana and a firearm in the vehicle.

Turpin, 28, was booked and later released on bond. The Cowboys haven't commented on the matter.

Turpin is entering his fourth season with Dallas and recently signed a three-year, $18 million contract. He joined the Cowboys in 2022 after a standout season in the USFL and previous stints in other professional football leagues.

The former TCU standout was dismissed from the Horned Frogs’ program in 2018 following the discovery of a second domestic violence case involving the same woman as in a previous incident.

Despite the arrest, Turpin is not expected to face a suspension, as the charges are considered minor under NFL policy.