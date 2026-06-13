WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "All the kids that are here now, you know, they're going to be able to say I was at his first camp," Korie Black said.

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Connally football alumni Korie and Kobe Black host football camp at Cadet Field

Former Connally Cadets Korie and Kobe Black host their first-ever football camp — A camp that is a way to give back to the community.

"Being able to grow up and now seeing that people are coming back to Waco and really pouring in Waco, it means a lot. Like it's truly a blessing to be able to do this for real," Kobe Black said.

"Not having that when I was their age, not having like a camp or somewhere where I can just move around and do things like that, so that was one of the biggest things," Korie Black said.

Korie and Kobe play the same position of cornerback. Korie is currently on the New York Giants while Kobe plays for the Texas Longhorns.

"I always call him any time I have a bad game. I'm calling my brother like everything that I have problems with. I literally call him just because I know he's been through it. I think my brother's kind of just been everything for me," Kobe said.

"He's taken bigger steps than I've taken, you know what I mean? So I'm proud of him and what he's done. I knew that he was gonna do these things," Korie said.

The city of Waco continues to grow as former athletes return to host camps — their community is something both brothers are proud to be part of.

"You know, I always had big dreams just to do this for the city. It's kind of like a dream of mine to be able to give back to the community, so it was one of my goals," Kobe said.

"Anybody asks where I'm from and stuff like that I'm like ready to say Waco, Texas just because not too many people make it out. So, just coming back and showing people that you can make it out is the biggest thing I think that they can take away from this," Korie said.

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