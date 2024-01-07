Yaya Felder crosses historic mark in Baylor's win over Houston

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears dominated the Houston Cougars at home 87-58 to remain undefeated.

During the game, Yaya Felder eclipsed the 1,000 career points mark

"We were super excited, you know, it was a little bit of talking going on a little bit of chirping. We love cheering for each other. So, we already knew what was coming. We knew she needed to hit the free throw. We were just super excited," Dre'Una Edwards said.

"She's so fun to coach, pretty emotional kid, but she's embraced this program. She's embraced this team. She's embraced winning," Baylor head women's basketball coach Nicki Collen said.

Baylor improves to 14-0 for the season and get ready for their first road game of 2024 against Kansas.

Tip-off is scheduled for Wednesday, January 10th, at 6:30 p.m.