Watch Now
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Yaya Felder crosses historic mark in Baylor's win over Houston

Yaya Felder
Shahji Adam
Yaya Felder crossed 1,000 career points during Baylor's win over Houston
Yaya Felder
Posted at 7:21 PM, Jan 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-06 20:21:54-05

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears dominated the Houston Cougars at home 87-58 to remain undefeated.

During the game, Yaya Felder eclipsed the 1,000 career points mark

"We were super excited, you know, it was a little bit of talking going on a little bit of chirping. We love cheering for each other. So, we already knew what was coming. We knew she needed to hit the free throw. We were just super excited," Dre'Una Edwards said.

"She's so fun to coach, pretty emotional kid, but she's embraced this program. She's embraced this team. She's embraced winning," Baylor head women's basketball coach Nicki Collen said.

Baylor improves to 14-0 for the season and get ready for their first road game of 2024 against Kansas.

Tip-off is scheduled for Wednesday, January 10th, at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019