Two Bears named on two preseason award watch lists

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Two Baylor Bears landed on two preseason award watch lists this year, announced on Friday: center Coleton Price was name to the 2025 Rimington Trophy preseason watchlist and tight end Michael Trigg was name to the 2025 John Mackey Award preseason watch list.

The Rimington Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I college football.

Price, a redshirt junior from Bowie, is one of nine Big 12 centers named to the 40-player watch list. In 2024, he started all 13 games at center, extending his starting streak to 19 games in his career.

Price graded out as a 66.3 in pass block, a 69.1 in run block and a 68.0 overall offensive grade, per PFF. He allowed just 10 pressures in 499 pass-block scenarios, registering 935 total snaps, a team-high.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Baylor offensive lineman Coleton Price (72) and teammates celebrate with fans in the stands after their win against Central Florida during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

According to Sport Source Analytics, BU's offensive line was rated as the sixth-best in the nation in offensive line efficiency, and third-best among Power-4 schools. Price helped pave the way for an O-Line unit that ranked No. 20 nationally in total offense, No. 19 in scoring offense, No. 19 in team passing efficiency and No. 27 in total first downs. BU ranked 36th in fewest sacks allowed and fourth nationally in tackles for loss allowed.

Price was instrumental in creating holes for the Bears' potent rushing attack and racked up four-straight 80+ pass block grades in the middle of the season, including an 83.9 grade in the regular-season finale victory over Kansas. This is Price's first-career mention on the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list.

About the Rimington Trophy Award

Dave Rimington, the award's namesake, was a consensus first-team All-American center at Nebraska in 1981-82, during which he became the Outland Trophy's only two-time winner as the nation's finest interior lineman.

This year, the Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watch list based on both nominations from the schools and provided data.

Though more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee uses the Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News and Football Writers Association of America teams to determine its winner.

The center with the most first-team All-America votes among those three publications will be determined the winner.

In the event of a tie with first-team votes, then second-team votes will be used as a tiebreaker. If necessary, a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy Committee will serve as the final tiebreaker.

Baylor Athletics

Baylor's tight end Michael Trigg was named on the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award this year, which is presented annually to the best tight end in college football.

Trigg, a Tampa, Fla. native, was one of the country's top tight ends last year in his debut season with teh Bears after transferring twice.

A 6-4, 246-pounder, Trigg played in 11 games with five starts, totaling 30 receptions for 395 yards and three TDs. He sported the second-best offensive grade on the club, according to Pro Football Focus. A former top-150 recruit out of high school, Trigg had his best game of the year in a four-catch, 96-yard effort at Houston last season.

About the John Mackey Award

The award honors the legacy of NFL Hall of Famer John Mackey. Established in 2000 by the Nassau County Sports Commission, the award named 46 tight ends to its preseason watch list, including seven from the Big 12.

Eight semifinalists will be announced on Oct. 30, while three finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 26. The recipient of this year's John Mackey Award will be recognized at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show this December.