Baylor's offensive line adjusts to new scheme

WACO, Texas — The 2024 season is getting closer and closer and one of the most important parts of Baylor's offense is the offensive line and the Bears want to improve from last season.

"You know, there's definitely some things we need to work on, some things we need to improve. But, If we keep on the same trajectory, I definitely think we can be one of the best o-lines in the country," junior Omar Aigbedion said.

"There's a lot of things we should fix in the offensive areas. I mean, it kind of feels like everything's been wiped away, but it really hasn't and we have something to prove this next upcoming years," redshirt sophomore Coleton Price said.

The entire offense is going through changes as new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital is implementing his style onto the Bears.

"His scheme is honestly very different than anything I'm used to, but I see there's a lot of benefit in the offense he runs and I've really been enjoying adapting to that type of play style," Aigbedion said.

"We communicate way more, we're more energized, like the feeling on offensive field in general, from practices to what we do at the stadium, the energy is just through the roof," Price said.

Baylor opens the season on August 31st at home against Tarleton State.