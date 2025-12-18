Texas A&M volleyball coach Jamie Morrison named national coach of the year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M volleyball head coach Jamie Morrison was named the 2025 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division I National Coach of the Year, the organization announced Thursday.

"I am honored to receive this award and accept it on behalf of our outstanding university, athletic department, athletes, coaching staff, fans and everyone who works tirelessly within our program," Morrison said. "This recognition is the result of a true collective effort, and I could not be prouder of the people I work alongside or the place I am fortunate to call home."

Morrison has guided the Aggies to their first Final Four appearance after leading the team through a record-breaking campaign. His team boasts a 27-4 record which stands as the most wins in the rally-scoring era and most since 1999. Morrison is the first Aggie head coach to receive the award and first SEC coach to claim the national honor since 2021.

The Maroon & White set the tone for the year in the regular season, capping the slate with a 22-3 ledger which matched the best record through 25 games in program history. In conference play Morrison's squad finished the year second in the league's standings, its best finish since 2015, with a 14-1 record. Texas A&M's 14-1 ledger correlated to a .933 winning percentage which is the highest in program history, including the year the Aggies won the regular season in 2015.

Photo by Evan Pilat/Texas A&M Athletics LINCOLN, NE - December 14, 2025 - Head Coach Jamie Morrison of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Texas A&M Aggies at Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, NE. Photo By Evan Pilat

Morrison and the Aggies' historic run in the NCAA Tournament began in front of the 12th Man, where they claimed a 3-0 sweep versus Campbell and four-set win over No. 6 seed TCU to earn the Maroon & White's ninth Sweet 16 berth in school history. At the Lincoln Regional Texas A&M kept its momentum rolling, securing a reverse sweep over No. 2 Louisville to punch its ticket to the school's third Elite Eight. With a trip to Kansas City on the line, Morrison's group once again won a five-set thriller to take down the No. 1 overall seed Nebraska, handing the Huskers their first home loss since 2022 to book its spot in the Final Four.

Under Morrison, the Aggies picked up a record-breaking number of awards throughout the season. The group secured a record four All-American selections, as well as five All-Region, four All-SEC and 13 conference weekly honors.

The Maroon & White gear up for their Final Four matchup against No. 1 seed Pittsburgh with first serve set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

