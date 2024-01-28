TCU tops Baylor in triple overtime

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears hosted TCU at the Foster Pavilion in an in state rivalry game and it surpassed expectations.

We had a back and forth game that resulted in going to not one, not two, but triple overtime and TCU would close it out 105-102 to hand the Bears their first loss at the Foster Pavilion arena.

"First I want to apologize to the Baylor fans because that's tough to cheer for a team three straight times and lose. It's harder to coach it. And I know our players feel like crap," head coach Scott Drew said.

"I mean, that's kind of been our games, the last three of them. So, came down to one possession, three overtime. So, I mean, that's kind of what it's been," guard RayJ Dennis said.

Baylor also had a special guest at the Foster Pavilion.

PJ Trojanowski is a 13-year-old cancer survivor. Her and her parents got to be with the Bears during practice and be at the game.

"I'm very thankful because I know that they're like close to us and I'm...grateful that they recognized me because I've put in a lot of hard work, I guess. And I'm glad I get to be celebrated and I'm grateful that they celebrated me," PJ said.

It wasn't the result Baylor nation wanted but they did see one of the best college basketball games.

Baylor will look to shake off this loss as they get ready to play on the road against UCF on Wednesday, January 31st.