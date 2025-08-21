SEC Going to Nine: Fans to get more rivalries, more matchups in 2026

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — The Southeastern Conference is turning up the heat on college football. Starting in 2026, the SEC will move to a nine-game conference schedule, a change designed to protect rivalries, increase high-stakes matchups and keep the league’s teams sharp for the College Football Playoff.

The decision — unanimously approved by the league’s presidents and chancellors after a recommendation from athletics directors — was announced Thursday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

“Adding a ninth SEC game underscores our universities’ commitment to delivering the most competitive football schedule in the nation,” Sankey said. “Fans will see traditional rivalries protected, new matchups more often, and competition that is second to none.”

What Changes in 2026

Here’s how the updated format stacks up:

One Big Table – No divisions; the SEC will operate in a single-standings format.

– No divisions; the SEC will operate in a single-standings format. Three Annual Opponents – Locked in to keep key rivalries alive.

– Locked in to keep key rivalries alive. Six Rotating Matchups – The rest of the conference slate changes every year, mixing up opponents.

– The rest of the conference slate changes every year, mixing up opponents. Faster Full Rotation – Every team plays every other program at least once every two years, with home-and-home series completed in four years.

Nonconference Challenge Still in Play

On top of the expanded league slate, the SEC will still require each team to face at least one heavyweight from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or Notre Dame every season. That means fans can expect plenty of blockbuster Saturdays when powerhouse programs collide.

Sankey said the league will keep an eye on scheduling policies to make sure high-profile nonconference opponents remain a staple.

A Legacy of Evolution

The SEC has been rolling with an eight-game conference schedule since 1992, when Arkansas and South Carolina joined the league. Before that, it was seven games from 1988 to 1991 and six games from 1974 to 1987.

Now, for the first time in more than three decades, the SEC is about to give fans more in-league action — a move many believe will cement its place as the toughest schedule in college football.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

