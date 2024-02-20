McLennan Softball remains undefeated at 18-0

WACO, Texas — The McLennan softball team is having an incredible season so far, as they're undefeated at 18-0.

"Obviously, you're trying to win every game you play and we've been fortunate to do that so far — you set out to have the best years that you can have and we've set ourselves up to be in a really good spot early in the season, so, it's good," said MCC head softball coach Chris Berry.

Looking at last season, the team did not have quite the start like this, and a reason for this big change is growth.

"Our players that are returning from last year are a year older, they're a year better and they're all having really, really good years so far," Berry said.

"Our freshman are having good freshman years, but I think the key is we're older in the circle — so when you have four sophomore pitchers that have experience that have gone through it, they tend to throw better."

Having a season like this puts a target on your back and it gets bigger with every win. But for McLennan, they just focus on today.

"All we talk about is winning today — today we practice, we're in the weight room and that target does get bigger and people always gonna give you your best shot," Berry said.

"If you just focus on the things you can control, and do the things that you do well and hold true to your identity, then you have a chance every time you step on the field to do something special."

Up next for MCC is a road series against San Jacinto — first pitch is on Wednesday.