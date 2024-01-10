Legendary coach Nick Saban announces retirement

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Nick Saban is stepping down. The legendary head football coach announced he intends to retire, as first reported by ESPN.

Saban, in 28 seasons as a college head football coach, won 292 games, which includes seven nationals championships, 12 conference titles and 19 bowl game wins.

He had just completed his 17th season at Alabama, which ended in a loss to eventual national champion Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

A historic era of college football has come to a close as the search for a new head coach for the Crimson Tide begins.