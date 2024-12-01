Fans show off school spirit as Texas A&M, Texas rivalry returns

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Fans show off their game signs while "College GameDay" returns to Kyle field.



A&M and UT have not played against each other since 2011

This marks the second time the Aggies has hosted "College GameDay" this season

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Texas is huge in football and when it comes to A&M and Texas, it doesn't get any better," said a Texas fan, Ronny Martinez.

With "College GameDay" at Kyle Field, fans are showing off their home-made signs.

"I don't know I thought it was pretty funny she came up with it actually, so I just wrote it down on a sign didn't take me too long, but it was fun," said Aggie fan, Jack Sopel.

"This is my sign, or my girlfriend's sign, that she gave me and that I stole, and it was given, the idea was given to us by her mom, because yesterday was Thanksgiving, so we figured a funny joke would be, we don't want turkey, we want beef, because "Bevo's" a cow," said an A&M fan, Carter Morgan.

These signs aren't just a way to show school spirit, but also ignite the passion of the rivalry between A&M and UT.

"Saw em off, man, saw em off," said Texas fan Phillip Taaffe, teasing the Aggies' signature phrase.

"It's such an important game — I mean, this rivalry's been going on for so long, and I've heard of it growing up, and it's just so cool that we get to be going to this game and get to be going to school while the rivalry's revamping," Morgan said.

After a more than decade-long wait, fans are excited to know that the longhorn showdown is back.

"I was one-years-old when it ended and I just grew up with the house divided, so it's good to be back and actually being grown in," said an Aggie fan, Marco Trevino.

"I'm glad it's back — we're looking forward to it for years to come," Martinez said.