Central Texas GameDay: Your college football guide Saturday mornings

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — This week on Central Texas GameDay, Shahji Adam and Donna Conrad discuss Baylor University's season opener against Auburn, and look ahead to Texas A&M's match-up against UTSA.

Also this week:

Baylor football honors Alex Foster during the 2025 season with a helmet decal. The team will also sport a decal for the Texas flood victims.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko talks ahead of Saturday's game, praising UTSA's offensive capabilities.

SEC changes conference schedule for next season.

And who's cashing in big on NIL deals.

You can watch Central Texas Game Day at 10:00 a.m. here.