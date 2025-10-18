Central Texas Gameday: Week 8

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — This week on Central Texas Gameday, we've got some rivalry matchups!

The No. 4 Aggies head to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas in the Southwest Classic.

The Baylor Bears head to Fort Worth for the Bluebonnet Battle against TCU.

Our Shahji Adam catches up with the voice of the Bears, John Morris, and our Donna Conrad reunites with former 25 Sports Director and KATV Sports Anchor Jack Allen for a deeper look at the Southwest Classic.

We're checking in with the Texas Longhorns and stick around for our week 8 predictions.

Tune in every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. for Central Texas Gameday.

Watch here:

