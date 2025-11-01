Central Texas Gameday: Week 10

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — In week 10 for Central Texas Gameday, Shahji Adam and Donna Conrad are taking a look at Baylor's upcoming homecoming matchup, while the Aggies are on a bye week.

Baylor is taking on UCF at home for their homecoming. The Bears are coming off a tough game to Cincinnati in a 41-20 loss. The Bears are currently 4-4 and only need two wins to be Bowl-eligible. Baylor kicks off against Cincinnati at 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium.

The Texas A&M Aggies are on a bye week, coming off a major win at Death Valley against LSU, defeating the Tigers 49-25. The Aggies will continue on the road and will be back against No. 19 Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m.

UMHB brought the pain to Howard Payne University, in a 41-17 victory to lift the Cru to have a winning record of 4-3 for the season. UMHB celebrates senior day as they take on East Texas Baptist University Saturday at 1 p.m.

Tune in Saturday at 10 a.m. for Central Texas Gameday for more highlights.