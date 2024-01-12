Baylor's spring sports season begins

WACO, Texas — Baylor men's tennis and track & field are getting ready for the season to begin as both start on Saturday.

"I see a lot of excitement. I think not just for themselves but for the team. I think there's a ton of hope and belief that this is going to be a great year," men's tennis head coach Michael Woodson said.

"We're one of the few sports, unless you're playing football fall in the bowl game that you take three weeks off and then you come back right and jump right back into it," track & field head coach Michael Ford said.

"We're praying that a lot of our athletes worked out over the break, but the last I would say 10 days, everyone's look really good."

For Baylor tennis, they are coming off a down year and now have new captains leading the way.

"It's a little different role. I obviously this is the first year for me being captain. It's definitely more responsibility, you know, look after the younger guys," senior Tadeas Paroulek said.

Track and field starts their year over at Texas A&M and that first track meet is about feeling out the rest of the season.

"When they compete. I'm nervous probably 40 times, until they get their first throw and I think for them, it's let me get my first throw in. Then I make adjustments. Same thing with the running. The running is different because you get one shot and you're done. For us, it's more what do we need to do to make adjustments after the meet," Ford said.

"Not competing for so long. It's just like, it kinda like gets a new feeling after not gonna be for so long. It kinda feels like shaking off some dust after you're done," senior Demar Francis.

With their seasons beginning on the weekend, it's a chance for Baylor sports outside of the big three to shine.