Baylor's Joshua Ojianwuna suffers a season-ending injury Saturday night

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor's Joshua Ojianwuna is out for the rest of Baylor's Basketball season due to an injury that will require surgery.

He was injured early in the game against UCF and was seen holding his knee before being carried off the court.

On his social media, Ojianwuna expressed his appreciation to his teammates, coaches, fans and the Baylor family, as well as his thanks to the team's trainers and doctors for their care.

Ojianwuna said in his post that he may be out for the season, but is continuing to cheer on his teammates.

