Baylor's Caden Powell part of lawsuit against NCAA's new eligibility ruling

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Former Baylor men's basketball player Caden Powell joins the lawsuit against the NCAA's new ruling over eligibility.

The new age-based "five-for-five" eligibility allows student-athletes to compete for up to five seasons within a five-year window.

The Division I Cabinet unanimously approved this ruling on Tuesday, adding that it eliminates season-of-competition limits, sport-specific eligibility, redshirt rules, and eligibility extension waivers.

According to ESPN, less than 24 hours after the ruling, 15 college basketball players filed a lawsuit in an Ohio state court — claiming the new model unfairly shuts them out of further competition.

One of those players involved is former Baylor basketball player Caden Powell.

The Waco native played in all 34 games for the Bears, averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Similar lawsuits are expected to be filed in other states, but the NCAA in their announcement, said they do not intend to change course.

The rule change will be effective for all prospects initially enrolling full-time in college in fall 2027 or later, according to the NCAA.

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